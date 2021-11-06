Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi’s polluted air amid Diwali celebrations

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput opened up on the severely polluted air quality of New Delhi.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the mother of two appeared dismayed as she appealed to her followers not to burst crackers for Diwali celebration as it’s deteriorating the air.

Posting a video on her IG story, Rajput first wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?”

She also dropped a shot of the city’s skyline and wrote, “This can't be my home... Please let's do our bit.”

“Don't burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever isn't gets burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about the stubble burning,” she added.

A day after the festival, the city was labelled under ‘hazardous’ air quality category by authorities.

It was noted that the bursting of crackers played a huge role in the worsening of air quality.