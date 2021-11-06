 
sports
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Sania Mirza shares glimpse into challenges of motherhood

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik. — Instagram
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — who is also the wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik — on Saturday shared a video on Instagram sharing a glimpse into the challenges of motherhood.

“When you finally get your kid to nap,” the video's caption read, showing Mirza taking a sigh of relief after putting her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik to sleep.

However, the relief was short-lived as Izhaan soon came running into the room looking all charged up after the power nap.

Mirza's shocked reaction was the highlight of the reel.

Within four hours of going live, the post racked up more than 38,000 views. Her fans and followers also took to the comments section and posted more than 150 comments.

