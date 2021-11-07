 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘locked horns’ in a battle against Firm ‘to be seen more’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth is engaged in a battle against fellow royal family members since she “wants to be seen more.”

Royal historian Anna Whitelock made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

There she was quoted saying, “The Queen has always expressed a wish to be seen - she believes that you have to be seen to be believed.”

“I think she wants to be out in public, and the very extent of the engagements that she’s had since the end of the lockdown is evidence of that.”

She also went on to caution, however, “But of course, that also has to be balanced against the advice of her doctors, which clearly was to slow down, so she had to reluctantly, and correctly, pull out of the trip to Northern Ireland and COP26.”

“So I think if the Queen has her way, she will be out and about again, but obviously that has to be balanced by doctors’ orders.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott ‘in tears’ over Astroworld concert incident: source

Travis Scott ‘in tears’ over Astroworld concert incident: source
Prince Harry wants Prince Charles, William to ‘beg for UK return’: report

Prince Harry wants Prince Charles, William to ‘beg for UK return’: report
Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen

Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen
Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set
Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut
Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS

Hybe Labels announces plans for original webtoons series with BTS
BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views

BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead
Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'

Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'
Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Latest

view all