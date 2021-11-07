Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie extended love and sweet wishes to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge on his birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old model and social media influencer posted a loved-up photo with her boyfriend with a romantic birthday note.

The former girlfriend of US reality TV star Scott Disick wrote, “You are everything to me. I love you, happy birthday babe” followed by a heart and fire emoticons.

US supermodel Bella Hadid was the first to like Sofia’s endearing post.

Sofia and her boyfriend music executive Elliot Grainge were first spotted together in January, and made it Instagram official on April 7, 2021.

According to reports, the lovebirds are serious about their relationship and Sofia is thinking about taking it to the next level by getting engaged.

Elliot is the son of Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Before Elliot, Sofia was reportedly dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick.