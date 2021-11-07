 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau
Sofia Richie teases her ex Scott Disick with romantic birthday post for beau

US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie extended love and sweet wishes to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old model and social media influencer posted a loved-up photo with her boyfriend with a romantic birthday note.

The former girlfriend of US reality TV star Scott Disick wrote, “You are everything to me. I love you, happy birthday babe” followed by a heart and fire emoticons.

US supermodel Bella Hadid was the first to like Sofia’s endearing post.

Sofia and her boyfriend music executive Elliot Grainge were first spotted together in January, and made it Instagram official on April 7, 2021.

According to reports, the lovebirds are serious about their relationship and Sofia is thinking about taking it to the next level by getting engaged.

Elliot is the son of Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Before Elliot, Sofia was reportedly dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner Scott Disick.

More From Entertainment:

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana

Jemima Khan exits ‘The Crown’ over ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana
Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos

Astroworld security personnel pricked in neck amid Travis Scott’s mid-show chaos
Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne

Angelina Jolie looks stunning during a grocery run with Vivienne
Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Thousands gather to pay tribute to late star Mendonca in Brazil

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness
Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report

Security drugged, 10-year-old hospitalized at Travis Scott's Astroworld: report
Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report

Insiders reveal what Prince Harry is including in new memoir: report
Will Smith shares son Jaden’s emancipation request: ‘My heart’s shattered’

Will Smith shares son Jaden’s emancipation request: ‘My heart’s shattered’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter dubbed ‘first American princess’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter dubbed ‘first American princess’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle jeopardizing Prince Charles’ downsizing plans

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle jeopardizing Prince Charles’ downsizing plans

Latest

view all