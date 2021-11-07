 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained'

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik's ties are 'deeply strained' 

American supermodel Bella Hadid’s ties with sister Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik have become deeply strained.

According to a source close to the Hadid family, the 25-year-old model as well as their brother Anwar Hadid are both distancing themselves from the former One Direction member.

“Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid]. They hate what he has done to their sister,” said the insider.

Gigi and Zayn called it quits following an altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda at the Pennsylvania home recently.

Earlier, the Story of Life singer issued a statement and vowed to protect the privacy of Khai following split with Gigi.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn said, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.

"A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

He continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument that I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi.

