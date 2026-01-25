Olivia Attwood, Bradley Dack call it quits after two years together

Olivia Attwood reportedly parted her ways with Bradley Dack after two years after claims of a serious breach of trust.

The Love Island star, 34, married the footballer in 2023 after a long and complicated relationship that began more than a decade ago.

Friends said that the couple went through a very difficult period recently but things reached a breaking point after Olivia got to know that Bradley crossed a line.

A source close to the couple shared that Olivia and Bradley are currently taking time apart and will not be speaking publicly about the situation.

“Olivia is heartbroken,” the insider shared, adding that separating was never something she imagined after building a life so closely tied to Bradley and his family.

However, the reports came after Olivia admitted that her marriage was under strain.

During a recent TV appearance, she revealed that she and Bradley were living “like passing ships in the night” due to busy work schedules.

Only days before the split news surfaced, the couple appeared together at the premiere of Olivia’s ITV show Getting Filthy Rich.

Moreover, the also have recently sold their Cheshire home and moved full time to London, a change Olivia admitted was emotionally difficult.