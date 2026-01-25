Dakota Johnson and Role Model have dinner in LA

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model spotted in PDA in LA

Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner date in Los Angeles, adding fresh fuel to ongoing dating rumours surrounding the pair.

The actress, 36, and the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, 28, were photographed on Thursday, Jan. 23, after dining together at Saffy’s, a Middle Eastern restaurant in East Hollywood.

The two were seen sitting side by side in a booth and later walking out hand in hand, showing subtle but unmistakable PDA as they left with a friend.

For the evening out, Johnson kept things effortlessly casual in a black lace tank top paired with black pants, wearing her hair down in a natural style.

Role Model opted for a gray-and-black patterned sweater with gray trousers. As they stepped outside, both layered up in trench coats and continued holding hands.

Neither Johnson nor Role Model has publicly confirmed a relationship, but they’ve been seen together multiple times since December, prompting growing speculation that the two are more than just friends.

Johnson’s appearance with Role Model comes months after she quietly ended her long-running relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The pair split in June 2025 after nearly eight years together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that their romance had been complicated for some time.

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final,” the source said in November.

Role Model was last publicly linked to influencer and podcast host Emma Chamberlain.

Their relationship became public in early 2023 after first connecting online, but the couple announced their breakup later that year in October.

Both stars also have busy months ahead.

Johnson is set to appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel Verity, which is scheduled for release in late 2026.

Meanwhile, Role Model is preparing to head back on tour, kicking things off on Feb. 5 in New Zealand, with additional dates planned across Europe later in the summer.

For now, neither has commented on their dinner outing, but their recent appearance together has certainly caught fans’ attention.