Brooklyn Beckham’s claim about trademarking name: Truth revealed

Brooklyn Beckham’s claims about being forced to give up the legal rights to his own name have been shot down in a new insider report.

Sources have noted that the hot sauce entrepreneur, who had previously alleged that David and Victoria Beckham “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe” him out of his trademark rights, may have “a misunderstanding of the position.”

“Of course, a parent or adult would make the original filing if the person were a child at the point they needed to register, but Brooklyn and his brothers, who are now all over 18, own their trademarks and Brooklyn manages his with his own team,” an insider told People.

According to Brooklyn’s bombshell statement however, the Beckhams “were adamant on me signing before the wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated.”

He went on to claim that his “holdout affected the payday,” and subsequently led his parents to “never” treating him “the same since.”

“Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he had shared on social media.

Echoing the Cloud23 founder’s claims, a recent report by The Times revealed that Posh Spice has owned the trademark “Brooklyn Beckham” since December 2016.

Further reported to own the brand names for her other children — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — the outlet added that all of the trademarks are set to expire this December.

Despite Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking claims, neither David nor Victoria Beckham have provided a clear reflection on the matter yet.

Though the family patriarch had alluded to the drama during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box shortly after his son’s statement went viral, saying that “children are allowed to make mistakes.”