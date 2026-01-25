Victoria Beckham makes new remarks on son Brooklyn's outburst

Victoria Beckham comments on son Brooklyn’s outburst

Victoria Beckham is reportedly struggling with feelings of betrayal following her son Brooklyn Beckham’s public outburst about his relationship with his famous parents.

According to a source cited by The Mirror, Victoria is deeply hurt by Brooklyn’s accusations and believes she has gone out of her way to support both him and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

“Victoria feels betrayed because she’s done everything she can to make [Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz] feel welcome and love Nicola like another daughter,” the insider said.

The source added that Victoria has also tried to shield Brooklyn from negative press in the past, even when stories about him were less than flattering.

However, the situation now feels personal to her.

“But she feels it’s been thrown back in her face. She would normally do anything to avoid a family fallout, but she thinks they’re both being unreasonable.”

The reported tension comes days after Brooklyn, 26, shared a striking message on his Instagram Story, telling followers that he does “not want to reconcile with [his] family.”

In the same statement, he accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of attempting to interfere in his relationship with Peltz, 31, long before their April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn claimed the conflict escalated in the weeks leading up to the ceremony, alleging financial pressure from his parents.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children,” he wrote.

He further alleged, “They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Wedding-related tensions were also highlighted in Brooklyn’s account.

Victoria, 51, was said to have backed out of designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment, despite earlier plans.

The situation reportedly worsened during the reception, when Victoria allegedly “hijacked” the couple’s first dance and danced “very inappropriately” with her son, leaving him feeling “uncomfortable” and “humiliated.”

As of now, Victoria and David Beckham, 50, have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s allegations.

The family rift continues to play out in the public eye, with sources suggesting the emotional fallout has been particularly difficult for Victoria, who is said to be devastated by the current state of affairs.