Nancy Lee Grahn takes political jab at Jimmy Kimmel, Carrie Underwood

Nancy Lee Grahn protests 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for Carrie Underwood

Nancy Lee Grahn made it clear she would be skipping an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Carrie Underwood appeared on the show, sparking a wave of online reaction and follow-up clarification from the longtime soap star.

The moment unfolded after Underwood joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the Jan. 23 broadcast to promote season 24 of American Idol.

Shortly after the episode aired, Grahn, 69, took to Threads to explain why she wouldn’t be watching.

“See ya next week @jimmykimmel,” she wrote. “I refuse to even look at @carrieunderwood.”

The General Hospital actress, who frequently shares her views on political and social issues, did not initially expand on her comment, but the context quickly became clear to fans.

Underwood, 42, has largely kept her political views private over the years, but she drew renewed attention after performing America the Beautiful inside the Capitol Rotunda during President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

At the time, the American Idol alum explained her decision in a statement, saying, “I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Grahn’s post quickly gained traction, with comedian Kathy Griffin among those weighing in.

“Yeah, no love for maga Carrie. It’s not just about political disagreements,” Griffin commented, while other users echoed similar calls to boycott Underwood’s appearances.

As headlines framed the situation as Grahn “slamming” Jimmy Kimmel, the actress stepped in to set the record straight.

“Truth matters,” she wrote alongside one such article. I LOVE Jimmy Kimmel & watch him every night. I would never ‘slam’ him.”

She clarified that her comment was specific to Underwood’s appearance, adding, “I simply said I would watch him next week because I didn’t want to look at Carrie Underwood (for obvious reasons) who was his guest that night.”

The discussion also revived past conversations around Underwood’s music and whether it carries political messaging.

Fans have previously speculated about her 2018 song The Bullet, but the singer addressed that in a 2019 interview, saying she avoids public political alignment because issues are rarely simple.

“I try to stay far out of politics if possible… because nobody wins,” she said, emphasising that her work was about human impact rather than taking sides.

While Grahn’s comment was brief, it underscored how celebrity appearances can still ignite strong political reactions, even when the stars involved insist on staying out of partisan lines.