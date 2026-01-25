Jacob Elordi meets top James Bond team as casting talks heat up

Jacob Elordi meets top Bond team as casting talks heat up

Jacob Elordi has once again become the centre of James Bond casting rumours.

Rreports shared that the 28-year-old actor has met with director Denis Villeneuve and producers from Amazon and MGM.

The Australian actor, known for his breakout roles in Euphoria and Frankenstein, is said to be in early talks for the iconic 007 role.

Industry insiders said that these meetings are part of a larger plan to bring a younger face to the Bond series.

Sources also said that if Elordi moves forward in the process, a formal screen test with action scenes and tuxedo fittings could take place later this year.

However, his recent Oscar nomination has also boosted his profile, making him a serious contender for the part.

The next Bond film is rumoured to explore earlier moments in the character’s story, which could fit a younger lead.

While longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson remain involved, Amazon’s creative influence may reshape the series for modern audiences.

Fans, however, reacted with excitement and debate with some praising Elordi’s acting and charm as perfect for Bond, while others question whether his age and nationality will fit the role.

Official casting news is expected in 2026, with filming scheduled for 2027.