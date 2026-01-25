Charli xcx brings pop star chaos to Sundance in 'The Moment'

Charli xcx is making a big splash at the Sundance Film Festival.

The British pop star, 33, premiered her new mockumentary The Moment on January 22, in Utah. The film, directed and co-written by Aidan Zamiri, is inspired by Charli’s real-life music tour. A24 will release The Moment in theaters on January 30.

Speaking onstage after the screening, Charli joked about how closely she relates to her character. “I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from,” she said.

“I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that."

Charli added that the character’s emotional breakdowns felt familiar. “I have been there. I think I am, as an artist, quite a volatile person. And nice though. I am quite nice too. Right?”

Zamiri quickly replied, “Yes, yes, confirmed,” prompting Charli to laugh and say, “Too f---ing right.”

The premiere was attended by much of the cast, including Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Rachel Sennott and Alexander Skarsgård. Kylie Jenner also makes an appearance in the film.

According to A24, The Moment follows “a rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

Charli said the movie was inspired by her Brat world tour. “I've gone through various different stages of my career where I've felt on top of the world, where I felt like an absolute piece of s---,” she shared.

Zamiri cited This Is Spinal Tap as an influence, calling the film “cool and fresh and sort of weird and also beautiful.”

Charli is also premiering I Want Your S*x and The Gallerist at Sundance, marking a major acting debut at the festival.