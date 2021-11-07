PML-N demands judiciary take suo motu notice on Daska by-election after ECP report

PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference

The PML-N has demanded that the judiciary take a suo motu notice on the Daska by-election after a report by the Election Commission of Pakistan determined that the polls were not held in a free and transparent manner.

Addressing the media on Sunday, PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Article 240 of the Constitution says all institutions should help the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding transparent elections.

He said that the ECP's report contains the names of all those involved in the "rigging", and that a meeting held in this regard was attended by "many PTI members".

"The meeting decided how the election would be rigged," he alleged.

Abbasi called for exemplary punishment of all "conspirators" and termed the report a "test" for the superior judiciary.



Noting the report's contents, he said that Deputy Colleges Sialkot summoned all presiding officers to Daska College and gave them instructions .



"Presiding officers were directed to keep voting slow in Daska city," Abbasi said, adding that they were "told not to interfere in whatever the police and administration do".

"Polling stations were ordered to close at 4:30pm," he said, in further reference to the report.







More to follow.

