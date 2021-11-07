 
entertainment
Katrina Kaif stuns Akshay Kumar and host Kapil Sharma with her unexpected gesture

Charmin Bollywood star Katrina Kaif left Akshay Kumar and audience in shock with her gesture as she touched his feet during her appearance at a famous show on Sunday.

Katrina stunned Akshay with her action as he had complained about her behaviour to Kapil Sharma, saying:  'Ye hai respect for seniors.'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif would be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday to promote their new film Sooryavanshi.

A new promo of the show, which was shared on social media to attract fans' interest, featured Katrina touching Akshay's feet.

It all happened when, Katrina Kaif greeted Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh but missed out Akshay Kumar. He was clearly unhappy with her gesture and decided to bring it up immediately.

The smashing beauty realized her mistake and tried to make up immediately. "No, no, you're right” she said and touched Akshay's feet.

Akshay could not remained silent over Katrina's gesture and responded as saying: "See this, this is the respect she has for seniors.” 

