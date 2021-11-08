 
Famous drummer Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore

Famous Pakistani drummer Pappu Sain passed away in Lahore after he lost his battle to liver cancer, Geo News reported Sunday.

The drummer was admitted at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute And Research Centre for the last 15 days, Sain's family said.

The doctors said 85% of the drummer's liver had stopped functioning, which led to his death in the early morning of Sunday.

Sain had performed in the United States and several other countries, where he promoted the country's soft image.

