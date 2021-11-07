Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z opened about the controversial statement made by his friend Dave Chappelle.

The rapper thinks it was important to provoke discussions, describing him as ‘super brave and super genius.

He defended the comedian by saying it was important to have conversations with people you disagree with, claiming that prior to the election of Donald Trump, ‘fake conversations about race’ were masking the scale of the issue in the US.

Last month, About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.

