 
Geo News

'Peaky Blinders' actor dies of COVID

Kenneth Colley, who played Vicente Changretta in "Peaky Blinders" dies

By
Web Desk
|

July 05, 2025

Peaky Blinders actor dies of COVID
'Peaky Blinders' actor dies of COVID

British actor Kenneth Colley has died at the age of 87.  Colley portrayed the Darth Vader underling Admiral Piett in the Star Wars films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, has died. He was 87.

He also played the role of Vicente Changretta in hit TV series Peaky Blinders, whose murder leads to the assassination in revenge of one of Tommy Shelby's breathers (John Shelby) in season 3.

Kenneth Colley in Peaky Blinders
Kenneth Colley in Peaky Blinders 

According to the local media, Colley died Monday at his Ashford home in Kent, England, of complications from COVID and pneumonia, his agent Julian Owen announced.

Born in Manchester on Dec. 7, 1937, Colley began his professional acting career in 1961 and went to perform for London’s Old Vic, The Royal Court Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Also in the 1960s, he showed up on episodes of The Avengers, Coronation Street and Emergency-Ward 10 and in such films as How I Won the War (1967) and Oh! What a Lovely War (1968).


Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time