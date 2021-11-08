Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan on Sunday shared a picture with Turkish actor Celal Al who rose to fame for his role in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared multiple photos with his Turkish friend and wrote "Thank you @celalall for hosting such an amazing dinner !! I miss you guys and look forward to more amazing time together."

Celal played the role of Abdul Rehman Alp , a close aide to Ertugrul, in the historical TV series.

He also reprised his role in "Kurulus:Osman", a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".