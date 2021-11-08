‘Ertugrul’ star Celal AL wins award at PISA 2021

 
Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of warrior Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has thanked the entire Pakistan for PISA Award.

Taking to Instagram, Celal aka Abdur Rehman shared adorable photos from Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 as he graced the red carpet in Dubai.

The Turkish actor also shared a photo of the trophy he received at PISA.

He won PISA Global Influencer award.

Celal shared the post with caption in Turkish, English and Urdu, saying “Thanks to the whole of Pakistan for this rare Award. Long live Pak-Turkish friendship.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 were held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai on Friday night.

The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories. 

