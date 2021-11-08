 
Kanye West makes his romance public with girlfriend Vinetria?

US rapper Kanye West made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend model Vinetria a few days after he expressed hope of reconciliation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted at Donda Academy’s baseketball game on Saturday evening.

They were photographed sitting very close together during the game.

The 22-year-old model had reportedly attended Kanye’s Sunday Services last week and she also accompanied the musician in Miami where he said Kim Kardashian ‘is still my wife’ during an interview there.

Kanye had also claimed that he had not seen any divorce papers.

The romance of the father of four with Vinetria comes just months after he was linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in March.

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage with Kanye West.

The couple shares four children together.

