Monday Nov 08 2021
Ed Sheeran tops Billboard 200 fourth time with his new album ‘=’

Ed Sheeran knows how to win over hearts with his music and he did it again with his newly-launched album, =.

The Shape of You hit-maker secured the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 for the fourth time consecutively with his upbeat set, released on October 29.

The British song-writer also officially bagged credits of surpassing Drake’s Certified Lover Boy on the chart, reported Billboard on November 7.

The newly released album earned 118,000 equivalent album units just in the first week of its release, ending November 4, in comparison to CLB’s 67,000 units.

The God’s Plan singer’s masterpiece was initially dethroned by Young Boy Never Broke Again’s album Sincerely, Kentrell. However, the remarkable album regained the top position.

Sheeran previously made waves as one of the top-selling artists of his generation, with No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019, ÷ and x in 2017, 2014 respectively.

