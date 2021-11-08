Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe

Dadlani was served a summons notice in connection to the ongoing drugs-raid case

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in an ongoing extortion probe, reported the Times of India.

According to sources, Dadlani was served a summons notice in connection to the ongoing drugs-raid case that earlier saw SRK’s son Aryan Khan being detained for more than 20 days.

Dadlani may also be issued another summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) vigilance team, and as per sources, has asked for more time from NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Times of India also reported that Dadlani was made part of the extortion probe after CCTV footage of her meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza, both independent witnesses in the drugs-raid case, was obtained by the Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Unit.

According to India Today, the investigating team is likely to register a case against Gosavi in connection with allegations of extortion linked to the cruise drug-case, and Dadlani might be called in to record a statement against Gosavi.

On the other hand, D’Souza has claimed that Gosavi had accepted INR 50 lac from SRK’s manager for the release of his son Aryan.