Monday Nov 08 2021
Kangana Ranaut unveils first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Kangana Ranaut just released the first look of her production debut project, Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Taking to her social media handle, the Queen star dropped the first three posters of the film. 

She captioned the first post in Hindi which translates into English as, “Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams.”

The 34-year-old actor also introduced the lead character of her film as she added, “Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru”.

In another post, she unveiled the second poster of the movie, introducing Kaur as Tiku.

Ranaut chose to caption the photo, “Let's go to the moon or let's hang out till the evening.” (translated in English)

Her third and the latest glimpse into her upcoming project featured both of the lead actors, posing together.

The Dhaakad actor opened up about receiving the ‘Padma Shri’ honor on the same day she embarks on the journey of a producer.

“Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me …,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her first production venture, Ranaut said, “Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Shere. Here’s a piece of my heart.”

The film is slated to release on digital subscription-based streaming giant Amazon Prime.

