 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Astroworld performer Roddy Ricch announces to donate his earnings to victims' families

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Astroworld performer Roddy Ricch announces to donate his earnings to victims families
Astroworld performer Roddy Ricch announces to donate his earnings to victims' families

Roddy Ricch announced to donate his earrings from the Astroworld music festival to the families of victims.

A crowd surge at the Travis Scott starrer festival on Friday night engulfed eight lives and left as many as 300 injured.

The American rapper who performed at the event’s stage just three hours before the mass casualty posted a story on his Instagram in which he tagged his management team and asked the victims’ family members to contact him.

The Grammy winner opened up, “Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday."

"I'll b donating my net compensation to families of this incident. #Pray4Houston,” he added.

Earlier, SZA and other performers from the event expressed grief over the incident and shared their condolences with those who lost their loved ones in the crowd surge in Houston.

The Grammy nominee took to Twitter to share, "Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock [and] don't even know what to say.

“just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," added the Good Days singer.


More From Entertainment:

Police chief warned Travis Scott of 'crowd energy' ahead of Astroworld festival

Police chief warned Travis Scott of 'crowd energy' ahead of Astroworld festival

Gordon Ramsay adorably marks daughter Tilly Ramsay's 20th birthday

Gordon Ramsay adorably marks daughter Tilly Ramsay's 20th birthday
Prince Harry to not wear uniform while honouring US military veterans

Prince Harry to not wear uniform while honouring US military veterans

Travis Scott continued playing for 37 minutes after Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott continued playing for 37 minutes after Astroworld stampede
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker nuptials to be telecast on Hulu?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker nuptials to be telecast on Hulu?

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo
Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian
Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo

Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers confirm their relationship?

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers confirm their relationship?
Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits

Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits
Grey's Anatomy creator reveals rewriting series' finale eight times

Grey's Anatomy creator reveals rewriting series' finale eight times
Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Latest

view all