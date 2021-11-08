 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 08 2021
Mira Rajput gets candid about her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Mira Rajput recently revealed that Chup Chup Ke is her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor, as she got candid with Curly Tales.

"I think I've really begun to enjoy watching his old movies now,” shared Rajput, adding, “One of his favourite movies of mine is Chup Chup Ke.”

“I don't know why he keeps hiding away from that but I love that movie.”

She also reflected on Kabir Singh star’s famed project, Ishq Vishk, “I think it's been what 20 years for Ishq Vishq. So I was 7. I was a kid in school.”

“ I don't really remember where I was when Ishq Vishq [was] released. I remember categorically this 'chocolate boy' term being coined," added Rajput as she started laughing.

The 27-year-old also opened up, “You know my best friend had a crush on Shahid."

"When I told her this (marriage) is happening, she was like 'Oh My God'. She used to tell me before also that she has a crush on Shahid.”

“Obviously, it didn't strike me because he was nowhere in my life at that time. But she was like, "Do you know I had a crush on him when I was in school?" because we were college friends. And it was fun.”

“ We still laugh about it. I just met her yesterday. She, her husband, me and Shahid we were all together. It was fun," she shared.

