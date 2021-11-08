 
sports
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

ECB chief visits Pakistan to mend relations with PCB after England withdrawal

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison during nets. — Reuters/File
Chief Executive Officer of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison during nets. — Reuters/File

The Chief Executive of the England Cricket Board (ECB), Tom Harrison, has flown to Karachi to mend his board's relations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after England decided to pull out of the Pakistan tour back in September. 

According to the International ESPN Cricinfo, PCB officials were upset with the English board's unilateral decision to cancel their tour of Pakistan following New Zealand's suit. It should be recalled that New Zealand had cited "security concerns" for the cancellation of their tour, while England had said it's calling the tour off owing to the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff.

England's men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women's team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19, and 21.

Now, Harrison is visiting Pakistan to meet with the PCB Chairman and former cricketer Ramiz Raja to assure him that England remain committed to their Test tour of the country at the end of 2022. 

It should be noted that England has not toured Pakistan since 2005. 

'Disappointed with England'

Responding to the development, Raja had said he was disappointed with England after the country's cricket board decided to back out of a scheduled October series.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most," the PCB chairman said in a tweet.

Not giving up hope, the newly-elected chairman said Pakistan would survive, as he mentioned that this was a wake-up call for the national team to become the best in the world so that other sides would line up to play with them without making excuses. 

More From Sports:

PCB announces 18-player squad for T20I series against Bangladesh, Hafeez opts out

PCB announces 18-player squad for T20I series against Bangladesh, Hafeez opts out
T20 World Cup: India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as skipper

T20 World Cup: India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as skipper
Shoaib Akhtar wishes 'happy birthday' to Brett Lee

Shoaib Akhtar wishes 'happy birthday' to Brett Lee
T20 World Cup: Setback for England as James Vince replaces injury-hit Jason Roy

T20 World Cup: Setback for England as James Vince replaces injury-hit Jason Roy
Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from Bangladesh tour: sources

Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from Bangladesh tour: sources

Indian players prioritised cash-rich IPL over national duty: Kapil Dev

Indian players prioritised cash-rich IPL over national duty: Kapil Dev
Virat Kohli will now retire from T20 cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed predicts

Virat Kohli will now retire from T20 cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed predicts
PCB releases schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan

PCB releases schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan
Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland

Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon
Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik

Latest

view all