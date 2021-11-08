PPP, PML-N, other parties discuss Opposition's joint, anti-govt strategy

Opposition leaders meet in Shahbaz Sharif's chamber at the NA.

PML-N, PPP, and other Opposition parties in attendance.

Shahbaz says he'll give a tough time to govt in Parliament; Bilawal says he'll chase away the govt together with other Opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Monday, including the PPP and PML-N, have decided to hold a joint protest against the ruling PTI government.



The decision was taken during a consultative meeting of opposition leaders, held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Awami National Party's Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, and JUI-F's Maulana Asad Mahmood, along with other opposition leaders, participated in the meeting.

Per sources, a joint strategy of the Opposition was discussed in the meeting, while the PPP and PML-N stressed holding a joint protest against the incumbent government.

Shahbaz said that he will give "a tough time to the government in the Parliament, while Bilawal said that he will "chase away the incompetent, ineligible government together with other Opposition parties."

According to sources, the joint Opposition will hold a meeting on Tuesday, November 9, once again.

March against inflation to culminate in long march to Islamabad, PDM decides

It should be recalled that the alliance of the Opposition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, last week had decided to hold several anti-inflation protests across the country, which would culminate in the long march towards Islamabad.

The Opposition alliance had held a virtual meeting in which it decided to hold protests in Karachi on November 13, in Quetta on Nov 17, and in Peshawar on Nov 20, sources had informed Geo News.

Joining hands with PPP?

PDM had also decided to convene another meeting of the alliance's top brass on November 11 — right after the joint parliament session, which will take place on November 10.

The government has summoned the session on November 10 with a view to passing 18 bills.

The bills are related to granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote, e-voting and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Earlier this year, PPP had parted ways with the Opposition alliance, but now, PDM is mulling to join hands with the party to stop the government from passing the electoral reforms bills in the parliament, sources said.

The meeting's participants also rejected the recently promulgated National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and vowed to ensure complete attendance in the parliament's joint sitting to stop the government from passing its desired bills.

Shahbaz, Bilawal discuss strategy against PTI

On Friday, Bilawal and Shahbaz discussed the government's decision to hike petrol prices across the country.

Shahbaz called the PPP chairman to discuss the inflationary situation in the country and discussed a joint strategy against the government.

Bilawal criticised the prime minister, saying that he had offered a "lollipop" of relief to the masses before hiking petrol prices. With each passing day, the government is increasing the problems of people, he added.

He said those who increased the ghee price by 110% in three years, gave 30% relief to the masses. Electricity prices have increased by 60% in three years and today, Imran Khan is announcing a 30% relief package.

He said that the price of sugar has risen by 80% in three years, adding that Imran Khan’s relief package was not for the people but for a few families.

— Featured image: Twitter/ PML(N)