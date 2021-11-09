 
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video with Leonardo DiCaprio sets internet on fire

Jeff Bezos jokingly threatened to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio after his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's stunning video with the actor went viral.

DiCaprio, in the video, was seen chatting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

TV host and helicopter pilot Sanchez briefly has her arm around DiCaprio and the two seem to be hitting it off, which apparently wasn't lost on Bezos.

Bezos responded in a funny way: "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something... ," the business tycoon's words were accompanied by a shirtless photo of him hugging a sign warning of a fatal drop.

Bezos and Sanchez have been enjoying romantic journey since January 2019 amid the surprise announcement that Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott were divorcing. On the other hands, DiCaprio has been dating 24-year-old model and actor Camila Morrone since December 2017. 

