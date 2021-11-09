Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey’s husband filmmaker Sam Bombay has been arrested for beating the wifey, according to Indian media.



According to the Mumbai police, the Love is Poison actor is under treatment at a local hospital for head, face and eye injuries, she suffered allegedly after she was hit by Sam.

Sam Bombay was arrested on Monday after the actress and model filed a complaint against him at Bandra police station, Mumbai.

The filmmaker was earlier arrested for assaulting Poonam days after their wedding last year.

The actress had filed a complaint against the husband for domestic violence when they were honeymooning in Goa.

The couple had reunited after he was granted bail.

Poonam and her long-time boyfriend Sam got engaged in July and tied the knot in September 2020.