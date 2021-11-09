 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was summoned by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Aryan Khan drugs case on Monday, but she could not appear for questioning due to health issues.

Chikky Pandey, who happens to be Chunkey Pandey’s brother, also failed to show up before SIT, citing Covid-19, reported Times of India.

Pandey reportedly helped K P Goasvi, another witness in the drug probe, to get in touch with SRK’s manager, Dadlani.

The news comes after recent reports of the star kid skipping Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) summon due to ‘covid-19 like symptoms’.

Earlier, Gosavi’s bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, filed a complaint with the police that he overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to Sam D’Souza.

Sail stated that Gosavi mentioned a Rs. 8 Crore payment to an NCB official, Sameer Wankhede, after which the case was handed over to SIT.

