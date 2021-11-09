 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khans Khel Khel Mein trailer treads over controversy
Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's 'Khel Khel Mein' is all-ready for a theatrical release this month.

The movies is narrated from the perspective of college students, who dive deep into the myths around the separation of East Pakistan.

In the 2 minutes 30 seconds trailer, fans can see Sajal Aly, who essays the role of Zara in the film, ambitious to find out the truth behind the 1971 fall of Dhaka for her upcoming play.

"Zara coming soon to a Theater near you! Are you all excited ?!," wrote Sajal Aly in her Instagram this Monday, marking the trailer release of the much-anticipated film.

Bilal Abbas Khan also took to his Twitter to share the intriguing trailer with fans.

"Ek jaisa hi pyaar niklay ga, dil ke lelay talashiyan dono!"

Presenting you the Trailer of the most awaited film of the year | Khel Khel Mein Releasing 19th November 2021," he tweeted on Monday.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash
Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT
Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon

Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon
Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence

Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence
See: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her Dubai visit

See: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her Dubai visit
Mira Rajput gets candid about her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput gets candid about her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor

Raveena Tandon shares parenting lessons in latest article

Raveena Tandon shares parenting lessons in latest article
Kangana Ranaut unveils first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut unveils first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Priyanka Chopra praises Katrina Kaif for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’
Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan hides from paps under umbrella, video goes viral

Latest

view all