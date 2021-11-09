Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha in Jaipur

The couple's wedding festivities are scheduled for November 10, 11, and 12.

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to marry his long-time partner Patralekha in Jaipur, with wedding festivities scheduled for November 10, 11, and 12, reported Pinkvilla.

According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in the royal state of Rajasthan in a traditional wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

“They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur,” a source close to the wedding party said.

The source added, “The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding.”

Rao and Patralekha have been going strong as a couple for about 10 years now after hitting it off on the sets of the film Citylights, in which she debuted alongside him.