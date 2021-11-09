 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans
Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans

Bollywood heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra recently spilled the beans on his marriage plans.

After his impressive acting in latest release, Shershaah, fans of the Student of the Year star are eager to know about his upcoming projects as well as his wedding plans.

The actor who is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, revealed that he is not currently planning to tie the knot, reported Hindustan Times.

During his talk with the news portal, Malhotra said, “Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take its course.”

“That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happen, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know,” shared the 36-year-old actor.

Talking about his last release, the Kapoor and Sons actor stated that the Advani starrer film’s success has changed the people takes him as a performer.

He went on expressing, “I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer”

“I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage,” he added.

More From Showbiz:

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?
Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis
Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case
Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar

Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar
Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why

Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why
When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif

When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif
Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos

Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos
‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now

‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now
Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'

Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'
Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash
Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

Latest

view all