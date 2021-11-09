Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans: Here's what he said

Sidharth Malhotra clears air about his wedding plans

Bollywood heartthrob, Sidharth Malhotra recently spilled the beans on his marriage plans.

After his impressive acting in latest release, Shershaah, fans of the Student of the Year star are eager to know about his upcoming projects as well as his wedding plans.

The actor who is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani, revealed that he is not currently planning to tie the knot, reported Hindustan Times.

During his talk with the news portal, Malhotra said, “Well, there are no plans as of now. I feel it is something that will take its course.”

“That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script or cast ready for that. As and when it happen, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know,” shared the 36-year-old actor.

Talking about his last release, the Kapoor and Sons actor stated that the Advani starrer film’s success has changed the people takes him as a performer.

He went on expressing, “I think what success changes is the sense of you as a performer”

“I dived right back into work as a performer, and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when I give suggestions, now it would have more weightage,” he added.