Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Amy Winehouse continues to be admired and this was proven with how her last performance dress copped a pretty penny at an auction.

The iconic minidress that the Back to Black hit-maker donned in her 2011 concert, which was also her last performance, was auctioned off for $243,200 over the weekend.

The green and black number was designed by the late singer’s stylist Naomi Parry.

Initially the dress expected to rake in $15,000 to $17,000 but managed to grab more than expected.

It is pertinent to mention that the garment was worn in June 2011 and just a month later the singer died from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27. 

