T20 World Cup: ICC confirms match officials for semi finals

— ICC

Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney to be on-field umpires during Pakistan vs Australia.

Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena to be on-field umpires during Pakistan vs Australia.

Knockout stage of T20 World Cup commences on November 10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the match official appointments for the semi-final stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a statement said.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, with Nitin Menon serving as third umpire, Paul Reiffel as fourth, and David Boon as match referee will oversee the first semi-final between England and New Zealand.

The second semi-final, between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday, will be officiated by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Richard Illingworth and match referee Jeff Crowe.

Appointments for the final on 14 November will be confirmed following both semi-finals.

The knockout stage of the T20 World Cup commences at 6pm local on Wednesday night at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.