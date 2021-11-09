Pakistan confirms acting Afghan foreign minister's maiden visit

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a high-profile delegation on a two-day visit to Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ministerial delegation will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Wednesday) in continuation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul last month.

The visit will be centered on bilateral relations between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing inter-alliance trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity, the statement said.

The statement further stated that Pakistan, given the prevalent situation, has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support on an immediate basis to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

“For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan” and remains committed to its support for a “peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan,” it read.



Pakistan has extended a special invitation to the acting Afghan foreign minister to attend the Troika Plus meeting.

The Troika Plus meeting is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 11.



“Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Mr Muttaqi will also be able to attend,” an official told The News.

The Troika Plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department’s Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong.

Pakistan has still not officially recognised the caretaker government in Afghanistan. However, Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, told the media that he had invited Muttaqi to Pakistan, who had accepted his invitation.

What is Troika Plus?

China, Russia, Pakistan and the US have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan. These countries have long been active participants in the Afghan peace talks.



The four key players had established the forum named Troika Plus to restore peace in Afghanistan, develop regional consensus on the Afghan issue and help the war-torn country in addressing its problems.

Afghanistan confirms Muttaqi’s maiden Pakistan visit

Earlier today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will arrive in Pakistan on November 10 on his maiden visit after assuming the office.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ministry said that matters related to the economic crisis in Afghanistan and ease in visa regime would be discussed with the Pakistani authorities during the visit.

The Afghan situation

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said today that the new set-up in Afghanistan wants peace in Pakistan.

Chaudhry said Pakistan has decided to establish a special fund to support Afghanistan and Islamabad was ready to do everything it can to help the Afghans during their hard times.



Three hundred million Afghans are suffering from malnutrition, and children are being sold for rice and pulses, he said, stressing that the situation in the neighbouring country could not be overlooked.