Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show

Kendall Jenner has sparked anger among her fans and followers as she reportedly changed the caption of a photo she shared to Instagram while attending the Astroworld Festival on Friday where eight people lost their lives.



The supermodel posted a snap of herself standing behind Travis Scott's massive stage sipping a drink with the caption, "Will you be at the mountain?"

The 26-year-old reportedly changed the caption soon after the tragedy and added a mountain top emoji in reference to the rapper's stage called Utopia Mountain.

The eagle-eyed followers took no time to slam the runway star for even keeping the photo on her page in light of the loss of life. The expressed their anger in the comment section, with one person wrote: "Take this down."

"Insensitive," said another. The third one responded as writing: "Yeah, take a photo in front of the stage where people died. Really classy."

Another expressed anger by saying: "8 people died at the concert… this pic is tone-deaf."

At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at Astroworld while Scott was performing o Friday.

Kendall Jenner has not responded or cooled down the followers with her reply about her post that caught backlash.