Erika Kirk gets back into controversy after Candace Owens allegations

Erika Kirk drawn back into controversy after Candace Owens allegations

Candace Owens has reignited tensions with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, appearing to break what she described as a previous “ceasefire” between the two.

Owens and Kirk reportedly met late last year and appeared to reach an understanding following public disagreements over the death of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while attending an event at Utah Valley University.

Kirk had asked Owens to stop sharing conspiracy theories, citing concerns they could influence the jury in the trial of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old charged in the case.

In her latest podcast episode, Owens said the ceasefire had been violated before launching new claims against Kirk. She questioned the “alibi” Kirk provided for September 8, two days before the shooting, and said she did not fully trust it.

Owens claimed her doubts stemmed from the fact that Charlie Kirk’s contact name was blacked out in shared communications.

“Justin Streiff of TPUSA provided a conversation to Candace where Erika and Charlie were allegedly talking about what she was going to make for dinner at the time Mitch Snow says he allegedly saw her at the Fort Huachuca hotel lobby,” wrote the person who shared Owens’ clip.

Owens went on to suggest the timing of these events was significant and potentially linked to the assassination.

Erika Kirk, who previously agreed to meet Owens in person to resolve their differences, has not publicly responded to the new allegations.

However, during the AmFest event, Kirk appeared to take a subtle jab at Owens’ theories, stating that Egypt was not among the listed donor countries.