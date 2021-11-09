 
pakistan
Who is Malala Yousafzai's husband?

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai (left) and her husband, Asser Malik. — Twitter
Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has gotten married in Birmingham in a small ceremony, and she termed it a "precious" day in her life.

The education activist and her husband, Asser Malik, looked cheerful in the photos that the Nobel laureate shared on her official Twitter handle.

However, people are wondering who is Malik?

Malik is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). 


Following the nikkah ceremony, Asser — like his wife Malala — took to Instagram and posted pictures of the ceremony. 


