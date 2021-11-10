Joint Parliamentary session: Opposition decides to thwart govt’s efforts to get bills passed

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif addresses dinner in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: All major Opposition parties have decided to take on the government during the joint session of the Parliament and foil the PTI’s bid to get controversial bills approved.



The decision came during a dinner hosted by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif for Opposition parties' parliamentarians.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Opposition Leader in the Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khurshid Shah, Sherry Rehman from the PPP, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri from the JUI-F, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti from the ANP, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Asif from the PML-N and all the MNAs and senators of the Opposition parties attended the meeting.



The Opposition, according to a The News report, has completed consultations on the joint sitting of the Parliament, deciding that all Opposition parties should ensure the presence of their members during the session.

They agreed to thwart possible government legislation on electoral reforms, NAB ordinance and other legislation.

Addressing the dinner meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said the government was not as embarrassed in the House as it was today. He said the Opposition would play a more active and decisive role in the coming days.

The PML-N president said the Opposition would protest against the government at every forum and also block the NAB ordinance in any case and go to the courts.

“Imran Khan Niazi wants an NRO for himself and his close cronies,” he said.

Shahbaz said he wanted to convey a message on behalf of himself and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to all Opposition legislators that they should ensure participation in the meetings of both the houses of Parliament.

‘United under Shehbaz Sharif’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking at the dinner meeting, said all Opposition parties were united under Shahbaz Sharif's leadership in the Parliament.

“Today the Opposition once again defeated the government in the National Assembly and only the unity of the Opposition can defeat the government,” he said.

He said the PPP would play an active role with the combined Opposition in the joint session of the Parliament. “Today the main issues of the people are price-hike, unemployment and abject poverty in the country,” he said.

He said the PPP would be active at every forum where there would be opposition to the government. After the dinner, Bilawal told the media the Opposition would get more successes in the Parliament due to unity in its ranks.

Responding to a question on whether the prime minister was on his way out, the PPP chairman said they were working to ensure it happens.