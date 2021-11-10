 
entertainment
Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films

Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films

Hollywood superstar Aneglina Jolie is not fond of watching herself on the big screen.

The 46-year-old actor, who is currently enjoying the success of her Marvel movie Eternals, candidly spoke about why she does not like watching her own movies.

“There’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen, ’cause I like the process,” Jolie told  Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk. 

“I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic," confesses the actor.

Jolie, who plays the role of Thena in Eternals, has however watched this one.

“I really just like the making of. But I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it," asserted Jolie.

