Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'?

Thursday Nov 11 2021
Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is bringing back Archies comics in a rare format.

The director, who is famous for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, turned to her Instagram on Thursday to share that she is bringing the famous comics to life with a musical. 

"Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me  Coming soon to Netflix!" captioned Zoya with her announcement post.

As per reports, it is speculated that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will star in the series. Neither of the actors have confirmed of denied the news.


