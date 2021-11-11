 
Hiba Bukhari's pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos

Actor Hiba Bukhari is taking time off from her busy work schedule to visit the Northern areas of Pakistan.

The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram this week to share serene photos from her trip in the mountains. In one photo, Hiba was seen sitting by a river stream in a red jacket. The diva, who donned eastern wear for the day, paired her look with red joggers.

Hiba Bukharis pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos

In another photo, Hiba looked like an absolute beauty in a green velvet ethnic wear coordinate with a grey pashmina shawl.

Hiba Bukharis pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos

In another photo, Hiba flaunted her blonde tresses as she struck a pose amid the picturesque views up North.

Hiba Bukharis pictures from Northern areas are sight for sore eyes: See Photos


