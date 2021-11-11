 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Watch: Sinf-e-Aahan teaser tells story of survivors striving to become 'women of steel'

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan is already raising the bar with its inspiring first-look.

The teaser of the much-anticipated show, which dropped on Wednesday, November 10, features actors Sajal Aly,Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan & Tashi Kalidasa as heroes, survivors and trailblazers.

Sajal Ali, who plays the role of Rabia Safeer in the series, also turned to her Instagram handle to share her first look from the show.

"SINF E AAHAN 

Presented by ISPR, SIX SIGMA PLUS & NEXT LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT Featuring the women of steel Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan & Tashi Kalidasa," captioned Sajal alongside the post.

The teaser of the show further depicts how six women, who hail from different backgrounds, come together for a common goal to serve the nation.

The trailer begins with lines, “She doesn’t need a hero, she was raised to be one,” and ends at, “Sinf-e-naazuk se, sinf-e-aahan tak,” shedding light on the character's journeys and challenges.

Take a look:



