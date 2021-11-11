 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Sarwat Gillani, Sanam Saeed set to 'smash the patriarchy' with 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Actors Sarwat Gillani and Sanam Saeed are preparing to star in Zee5's much-awaited show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

The first look of the series, that depicts stories of unapologetic women, was dropped by the the streaming on Wednesday.

"It is time to uncage their voices.They are here to make some bold choices.Say hello to the Qatil Haseenas... they are #BornToKillNotKneel," captioned Zee5 alongside its monochrome motion poster.

Others actor joining the star-studded cast are Meherbano, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Sheheryar Munawar and Osman Khalid Butt.

Ahead of the big reveal, Sarwat also turned to her Twitter to hint fans at the 'smashing' project.

"They are coming to smash the patriarchy.#ComingTomorrow," captioned Sarwat alongside the post.


