Govt removes TLP chief Saad Rizvi's name from fourth schedule

TLP chief Saad Rizvi.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has removed the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi's name from the fourth schedule, as per a secretive agreement signed with the outfit last month.

A notification was issued by the Punjab Home Department Wednesday, removing Saad Rizvi’s name, which was added on April 16, from the list of the 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect.

The names of 487 TLP members have also been removed from the list.



Punjab government notification.

Earlier, on Sunday, the TLP ceased to be a proscribed organisation after the government accorded approval to the Ministry of Interior's summary asking for its removal from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

TLP was placed in the said schedule in April 2021 on the recommendation of the Punjab home department.

"The provincial cabinet has considered the request of the organisation and in view of the assurance and commitment by the organisation, is of the opinion that the said organisation shall abide by the Constitution and laws of the country and therefore, keeping in view the larger national interest and long term perspective to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future, the government of Punjab has proposed to the federal government to consider revoking of the proscription of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan," read an Interior Ministry notification.

The notice stated that "in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 11U of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (as amended), the federal government is pleased to remove the name of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan from the First Schedule of the said Act as a proscribed organisation for the purposes of the said Act".

Prior to this, the TLP had announced to end its Waziriabad sit-in following 50% implementation of the agreement reached with the government.

Addressing the workers, TLP Majlis-e-Shura Pir Sarwar Shah had asked the protesters to return to Jama Masjid Rehmat Ullil Aalmeen.

He had said that TLP has ended its sit-in as the government had implemented 50% clauses of the pact signed earlier this month. “TLP will stick to the pact, and demanded its timely implementation,” he had said.