Thursday Nov 11 2021
Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David

Victoria Beckham has appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her toned figure in the black gym gear in latest snap. 

The former Spice Girls member modelled her own designs for a training session at the gym on Thursday.

She put her pert on display in a skimpy sports top and tight black leggings that highlighted her taut physique.

The style queen revealed that the snap had been taken by husband David as they worked out together: 'Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angle!!).' 

The 47-year-old also poked fun at husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior as she endured a gruelling workout with him.

Victoria Beckham, also wrote a funny caption: 'He always gets the best angles.'

