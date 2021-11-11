Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David

Victoria Beckham has appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her toned figure in the black gym gear in latest snap.

The former Spice Girls member modelled her own designs for a training session at the gym on Thursday.



She put her pert on display in a skimpy sports top and tight black leggings that highlighted her taut physique.

The style queen revealed that the snap had been taken by husband David as they worked out together: 'Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angle!!).'



The 47-year-old also poked fun at husband David Beckham for highlighting her perky posterior as she endured a gruelling workout with him.

Victoria Beckham, also wrote a funny caption: 'He always gets the best angles.'

