 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

The American socialite tied the knot on Thursday in an enchanting ceremony
The American socialite tied the knot on Thursday in an enchanting ceremony

Paris Hilton is finally married to beau Carter Reum after two years of togetherness.

The American socialite tied the knot on Thursday in an enchanting ceremony, a source confirmed to E!News.

"Paris selected her dress late last night," a second source shared. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris."

On the November 11 episode of the This is Paris podcast, Reum shared, "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," adding, "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us—I'm going to think about all those memories."

Hilton revealed she was most "nervous" for the first dance. "I have not had a free second," she explained ahead of the big day. "I did dancing lessons twice; it's just hard."

Dishing out details about the event earlier, Hilton said her nuptials are going to be unforgettable.

"It's going to be, like, a three-day affair," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."

Hilton and Reum exchanged vows after getting engaged to each other almost nine months ago.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship
Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’
Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’

Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’
Meghan Markle’s apology has ‘changed the outlook’ on privacy stance

Meghan Markle’s apology has ‘changed the outlook’ on privacy stance
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘breaking public trust’: report

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘breaking public trust’: report
Kate Middleton ‘to be weighed’ in front of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas

Kate Middleton ‘to be weighed’ in front of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report
Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety

Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety
Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’

Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’
Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report

Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report
Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

Latest

view all