Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

Paris Hilton is finally married to beau Carter Reum after two years of togetherness.



The American socialite tied the knot on Thursday in an enchanting ceremony, a source confirmed to E!News.

"Paris selected her dress late last night," a second source shared. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris."

On the November 11 episode of the This is Paris podcast, Reum shared, "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," adding, "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us—I'm going to think about all those memories."

Hilton revealed she was most "nervous" for the first dance. "I have not had a free second," she explained ahead of the big day. "I did dancing lessons twice; it's just hard."

Dishing out details about the event earlier, Hilton said her nuptials are going to be unforgettable.

"It's going to be, like, a three-day affair," she told host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "We have a lot happening…Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes."

Hilton and Reum exchanged vows after getting engaged to each other almost nine months ago.





