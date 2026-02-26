Hilary Duff suffers shocking setback after 'Luck...Or Something' release

Hilary Duff and her fans seem to have started on the wrong foot after she released her comeback album, Luck…Or Something, and fans had a bittersweet reaction.

The 38-year-old pop superstar announced the album release along with the physical editions way ahead of release date, and one of the editions boasted of a signed cover.

Several of the Lizzy McGuire alum’s fans rushed to procure the signed vinyl edition and patiently waited for them to arrive in the mail.

However, the anticipation turned sour when many began to unbox their vinyls only to find out that they were signed by an autopen – mechanically copied signatures instead of the personal autographs they were hoping for.

Duff’s fans caused quite a stir all over social media as they shared their feelings of being duped even after paying the additional fees for the autograph.

The Mature hitmaker didn’t leave it at that though. Her team took notice and issued returns and refunds to fans who complained, but fans couldn’t help but still be disappointed to not get the autographs they were promised.

One X user wrote, “it’s crazy that Hilary’s team is refunding all of the auto pen orders, like truly WHAT was the point of doing auto pen now you’re just losing money ?????? this is so dumb.”

Another called out the music labels, writing, “we don’t want any more goddamn auto pen. Do you understand this guys? Do you understand that if you’re selling something as being ‘signed’ that we want it to be actually signed? By the real artist??? Not your computer?”

While the refunds are being processed, Duff or her team have not officially addressed the situation.