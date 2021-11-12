 
Friday Nov 12 2021
Katrina Kaif's BTS dance video for 'Najaa' goes viral

Friday Nov 12, 2021

A behind-the-scene dance video of Katrina Kaif from the practice session for track Najaa has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans swooning.

The diva turned to Instagram and shared the glimpse of her dance practice with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for song Najaa.

In the video, Katrina can be seen sweating it out to perfect her dance moves for the song in all-black athleisure attire.

She posted the video with caption “Why so serious. could not quite get Ganesh masterji half beat choreography.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Priyanka Chopra, Farah Khan and others can’t stop gushing over Katrina, who is currently celebrating the success of her latest film Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was released in cinemas on November 5.

The film has collected over 100 crore at the domestic box office within a week.

Meanwhile, song Najaa has received over 60 million views on YouTube.


